BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices increased at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for a second day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $663/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since February 20. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1/mt to $510.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $2/mt to $880/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.05/bl to $81.62/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $642.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $1/mt to $581/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2.50/mt to $631/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2.50/mt to $636.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.14/bl from the previous session's close at $81.48/bl as of 7:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.05/mt fall in bunker prices.