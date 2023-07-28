BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Fifth Consecutive Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to advance at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a fifth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $5/mt to $622.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since April 19. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $6/mt to $544.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $10.50/mt to $869/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.32/bl to $84.24/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $9.50/mt to $608/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $6/mt to $579.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $8.50/mt to $602.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $14/mt to $591.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.01/bl at $84.23/bl as of 8:58 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.08/mt fall in bunker prices.