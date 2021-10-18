IBIA Seeks Nominations for Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

There will be up to four vacancies for the board elections. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker industry body IBIA is seeking candidate nominations for next year's board elections.

Nominations for candidates replacing board members whose term ends on March 31 of next year must be submitted by December 16, 2021, the organisation said in a message to members last week.

"Members of IBIA are invited to propose candidates for election who in their opinion will make a meaningful contribution to the running of the association," the organisation said.

"Prospective board members should be aware that being a board member is not just a titular position; they are expected to take an active part in the activities of the association."

There will be up to four vacancies for the board elections.