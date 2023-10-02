World's First Zero-Emission Fishing Vessel to Use Batteries, Hydrogen Fuel Cell System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Corvus Pelican Fuel cell is “Inherently Gas Safe” and the only marine hydrogen fuel cell system that can be placed anywhere onboard a ship without additional safety systems. Image Credit: Corvus Energy

What is being billed as the world's first zero-emission fishing vessel is set to use a combination of marine batteries and a hydrogen fuel cell system from Canada-based Corvus Energy.

The system will be installed on 35-metre fishing and training vessel MS Skulebas by Hvide Sande Shipyard in Denmark.

The ship is already equipped with Corvus' Orca marine batteries.

The 340-kW PEM fuel cell system is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2024 and will be in full operation from Q3 2024.

Kristian Holmefjord, Corvus' EVP and Project Director of Fuel Cells, said that once installed the majority of the vessel's operations will be fully electric and zero emissions, supplemented by clean hydrogen-powered energy when needed.

The firm adds that its system is the only marine fuel cell that is designed according to the inherently gas-safe principle, meaning that the surrounding machinery space will be considered gas safe under all conditions, which in turn reduces the number of requirements for safety and ventilation support systems.

"This installation will be another big milestone for Corvus," said Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy.

"Skulebas will play a pivotal role in showcasing the feasibility, efficiency, and environmental benefits of fuel cells within the maritime industry, furthering the transition to decarbonize all vessels."