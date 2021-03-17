BUNKER JOBS: BunkerMetric Seeks Sales Lead in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday March 17, 2021

Marine fuels software company BunkerMetric is seeking to hire a sales lead for its Copenhagen office with experience of the bunker industry.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience as a vessel operator or bunker buyer or seller and with a Danish or EU work permit, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • You will engage with our existing leads through calls, demos and presentations
  • You will create new leads through marketing, conferences, client visits and social media campaigning
  • Periodic meetings and follow up to ensure customers are successful in their usage of our software
  • User training
  • Operational support and fact checking of prices, and other data based on customer feedback

