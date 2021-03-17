BUNKER JOBS: BunkerMetric Seeks Sales Lead in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BunkerMetric makes marine fuels digitalisation software. Image Credit: BunkerMetric

Marine fuels software company BunkerMetric is seeking to hire a sales lead for its Copenhagen office with experience of the bunker industry.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience as a vessel operator or bunker buyer or seller and with a Danish or EU work permit, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

You will engage with our existing leads through calls, demos and presentations

You will create new leads through marketing, conferences, client visits and social media campaigning

Periodic meetings and follow up to ensure customers are successful in their usage of our software

User training

Operational support and fact checking of prices, and other data based on customer feedback

For more information, click here.