Langh Tech Launches Marine Battery System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system will help ships comply with upcoming EU port rules, which prohibit the use of auxiliary engines while at berth. Image Credit: Langh Tech

Finland's Langh Tech officially launched its new marine battery system at Nor-Shipping 2025 on June 5, aiming to reduce emissions and improve efficiency in shipping.

The product aims to help ships comply with upcoming EU port regulations that prohibit auxiliary engine use at berth, the firm said in a statement on its website on Friday.

From 2030, container ships over 5,000 GT and passenger vessels calling at EU ports will be required to use onshore power or equivalent zero-emission solutions, expanding to full implementation from January 1, 2035.

To meet this need, Langh Tech's battery system delivers power to onboard systems, eliminating the need for diesel generators while in port. It can also assist or fully drive propulsion during cast-off and low-speed manoeuvring, reducing emissions during critical near-shore operations.

"A battery string consists of up to twenty connected battery packs, with the number of strings flexible up to sixteen units per battery room, giving an energy storage capacity of 5 MWh," it said.

The system also boosts vessel reliability by supporting peak shaving and serving as an emergency backup. Active balancing software monitors and optimises performance in real time.

Langh Ship, a sister company, is already installing the system on three 1,200 TEU newbuilds, which have been purpose-designed with integrated battery rooms for efficient deployment.