WinGD Enters Marine Engine Aftercare Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This marks a shift from WinGD’s traditional warranty-period support to full-lifecycle care. Image Credit: WinGD

Swiss marine power firm WinGD has announced entry into the engine aftercare market with the launch of its comprehensive Global Service offering.

This expansion marks a shift from its traditional warranty-period support to full-lifecycle care, encompassing original parts supply, in-service support and technical advisory for all WinGD-designed engines, the firm said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Built on more than 125 years of two-stroke engine expertise, the new service draws on WinGD's deep understanding of vessel energy systems.

It pairs this with a worldwide network of field service professionals, strategically located spare parts warehouses and technical hubs in Switzerland and Asia.

The service aims to boost vessel profitability, maintain efficiency, and extend compliance amid rising regulatory and operational challenges.

"Our customers are increasingly looking to us to help them navigate the challenges of deep-sea shipping, Dominik Schneiter, CEO of WinGD, said.

"Today, this includes not only the clean energy transition but also supply chain uncertainty, the growing complexity of ship systems, and the need to leverage insights available through digitalisation."