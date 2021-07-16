Shell Joins Forces with Container Line MSC on Shipping Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC has previously said it is open to multiple different options as it pursues lower-carbon technologies for its future fleet. File Image / Pixabay

Container line MSC and energy producer Shell are set to work together on shipping decarbonisation projects.

The two companies will seek to develop 'safe, sustainable and competitive' technologies to reduce emissions, they said in an emailed statement on Friday.

"MSC and Shell technical and commercial teams will collaborate to develop and deploy net-zero solutions such as zero-emission fuels of the future and the technologies that will enable them, including fuel cells, with the ambition of contributing towards a zero-carbon flexi-fuel concept vessel," the companies said.

"They will also work together on energy efficiency technologies, including digital services and platforms.

"The partners continue to envisage a range of fuel solutions on the route to a net zero future and are also exploring options such as hydrogen-derived fuels and the use of methanol as a marine fuel.

"Both companies each have been exploring the significant potential benefits of progressing from fossil-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) to bio-LNG or synthetic variants.

"Together, the partners will explore opportunities for MSC to use LNG in its fleet, as the lowest emissions fuel widely available today.

"They will also consider future pathways, including methane-slip abatement technologies that will further bring down LNG's emissions."

MSC has previously said it is open to multiple different options as it pursues lower-carbon technologies for its future fleet.