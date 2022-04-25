Oilchart International Hires New CEO From Cargill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Goedkoop was previously a senior biodiesel trader at Cargill. Image Credit: Philip Goedkoop / LinkedIn

Bunker supplier Oilchart International has hired a new CEO from commodities firm Cargill.

Philip Goedkoop will take over as CEO as of May 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday. Goedkoop was previously a senior biodiesel trader at Cargill.

Goedkoop's predecessor, Christian Kint, is stepping down after 40 years as the firm's CEO, and will move to become executive chairman of the company's board.

"Philip brings 32 years of experience in the oil business and his recent experience as senior biodiesel merchant at Cargill will help to further develop the bio bunker fuel deliveries in the ARA region, for which Oilchart is fully licenced via its office in Rotterdam," the company said in the statement.

"Besides being a leading independent supplier of quality bunkers fuels and services in ARA, Oilchart places a strong emphasis on the energy transition as part of its strategy."

Oilchart has also hired Ken Verbraeken to join its sales and trading team in May, it said. Verbraeken was previously the commercial manager of Belgian oil products firm Gilops Group.