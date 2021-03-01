ELEMENT Alpha Hires Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oil and commodity trading firm ELEMENT Alpha has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Ronny Theroth has joined the firm's Dubai office as a bunker trader as of the end of last year, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Theroth was previously a bunker trader for Cockett Group in Mumbai.

ELEMENT was founded in 2015 as part of Geneva-based ELEMENT Group, concentrating at first on the Black Sea and Mediterranean regions before moving to a global focus. The firm trades crude oil, refined products, petrochemicals and dry bulk, according to its website, as well as holding a stake in waste hydrocarbon recycling company Origin International.