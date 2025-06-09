BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First in Three Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2/mt to $532/mt on Friday, having reached its highest level since May 22 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $464.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $711.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.13/bl to $66.47/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $510/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $477/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $1.50/mt to $501.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $0.50/mt to $469.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.04/bl from the previous session's close at $66.43/bl as of 6:19 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.30/mt fall in bunker prices.