BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First in Three Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 9, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2/mt to $532/mt on Friday, having reached its highest level since May 22 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $464.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $711.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.13/bl to $66.47/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $510/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $477/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $1.50/mt to $501.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $0.50/mt to $469.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.04/bl from the previous session's close at $66.43/bl as of 6:19 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.30/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com