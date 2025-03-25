Wärtsilä to Supply Dual-Fuel Engines for Spanish LNG Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The engines will incorporate Wärtsilä's new technology to minimise methane slip during LNG operation. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Finnish engine manufacturer Wärtsilä will supply three dual-fuel engines for a new 18,600 m3 LNG bunkering vessel currently being developed for Spanish operator Ibaizabal.

The engines are set for delivery to the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding yard in China in September, with the vessel scheduled for completion and delivery by the end of 2026, Wärtsilä said in an email statement on Tuesday.

These engines will feature Wärtsilä NextDF technology, which reduces methane emissions when operating on LNG.

Methane slip refers to the emission of unburned methane gas into the atmosphere, which can happen during its production, storage, transportation, or combustion.

Although LNG is seen as a cleaner alternative to conventional marine fuels due to its reduced CO2 and sulfur emissions, methane poses a significant environmental concern. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, methane has a global warming potential 27 to 30 times greater than CO2 over a 100-year period.

"The incorporation of our NextDF feature into the Wärtsilä 25DF engine provides enhanced fuel economy together with a significant cut in emissions, Stefan Nysjö, vice president of Power Supply at Wärtsilä Marine, said.

"We share Ibaizabal's commitment to decarbonising shipping operations and applaud them for being the first operator to take advantage of this new groundbreaking technology for the Wärtsilä 25DF engine."