Vladivostok Bunker Sales Edge Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vladivostok port. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker sales in the Russian Far East port of Vladivostok fell in the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

January to August sales came in at 335,000 metric tonnes, a 14% drop over the period, according to data from maritime news provider PortNews.

The bulk of the fuel sold was heavy fuel oil and low-viscosity marine fuel with the remaining sales going as diesel fuel.

The number of bunkering operations rose over the period with 2,585 operations recorded.

Sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals in 2022 came to 566,500 mt, a fall of 23% year-on-year, according to the report.