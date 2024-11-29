BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Trader in London, Singapore or Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday November 29, 2024

A global marine fuels brokerage and trading firm is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader in London, Singapore or Dubai.

Recruitment company FACT highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Thursday, without naming the employer.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in B2B bunker trading and a strong understanding of bunker markets.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Source and negotiate bunker fuel supplies for clients, including shipowners, operators, and charterers.
  • Build and maintain strong, trust-based relationships with a diverse client base and suppliers.
  • Monitor and analyze global bunker markets, pricing trends, and regulatory developments to identify opportunities.
  • Provide clients with tailored solutions, ensuring efficient and cost-effective delivery of bunker fuel.
  • Collaborate with internal teams to ensure smooth transaction execution and operational excellence.
  • Drive new business development through proactive networking and outreach.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
