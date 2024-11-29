BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Trader in London, Singapore or Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in B2B bunker trading and a strong understanding of bunker markets. Image Credit: FACT

A global marine fuels brokerage and trading firm is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader in London, Singapore or Dubai.

Recruitment company FACT highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Thursday, without naming the employer.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in B2B bunker trading and a strong understanding of bunker markets.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Source and negotiate bunker fuel supplies for clients, including shipowners, operators, and charterers.

Build and maintain strong, trust-based relationships with a diverse client base and suppliers.

Monitor and analyze global bunker markets, pricing trends, and regulatory developments to identify opportunities.

Provide clients with tailored solutions, ensuring efficient and cost-effective delivery of bunker fuel.

Collaborate with internal teams to ensure smooth transaction execution and operational excellence.

Drive new business development through proactive networking and outreach.

