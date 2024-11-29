World News
BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Trader in London, Singapore or Dubai
Friday November 29, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in B2B bunker trading and a strong understanding of bunker markets. Image Credit: FACT
A global marine fuels brokerage and trading firm is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader in London, Singapore or Dubai.
Recruitment company FACT highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Thursday, without naming the employer.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in B2B bunker trading and a strong understanding of bunker markets.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Source and negotiate bunker fuel supplies for clients, including shipowners, operators, and charterers.
- Build and maintain strong, trust-based relationships with a diverse client base and suppliers.
- Monitor and analyze global bunker markets, pricing trends, and regulatory developments to identify opportunities.
- Provide clients with tailored solutions, ensuring efficient and cost-effective delivery of bunker fuel.
- Collaborate with internal teams to ensure smooth transaction execution and operational excellence.
- Drive new business development through proactive networking and outreach.
For more information, click here.