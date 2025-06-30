BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Fifth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been declining for the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for a fifth consecutive day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2/mt to $554/mt on Friday, remaining at its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $5.50/mt to $472.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rallied by $2.50/mt to $757.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.04/bl to $67.77/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1.50/mt to $521.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $2/mt to $492.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $1.50/mt to $512/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $8/mt to $488/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.14/bl from the previous session's close at $67.63/bl as of 5:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.05/mt fall in bunker prices.