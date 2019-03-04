Probunkers Invites Proposals to Build gas Bunker Tankers

LNG newbuilds: out-to-tender. Image credit/Probunkers

Cyprus-based gas bunkering company Probunkers has put building contracts for seven liquified natural gas (LNG) bunker vessels (LNGBV) out-to-tender.

Proposals for the design and building of the LNGBVs should be received by March 29, the company said.

Probunkers is the brainchild of Greek shipping entrepreneur Alexander Prokopakis.

Speaking to Ship and Bunker last year, Prokopakis said that his aim is to make Probunker into a global player in the LNG bunker fuel market. Prokopakis said that he hoped to list the company on the US capital markets within five years.

The company's latest move "is one more step towards the implementation of its ambitious LNG bunkering project".