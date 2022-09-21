BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Two Directors in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday September 21, 2022

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a managing director and commercial director to manage its European operations.

For the managing director role the firm is looking for candidates with a proven track record in management within the bunker trading industry and a thorough understanding of market dynamics, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

For the commercial director role, candidates should have at least two years of experience as a team leader or sales manager in the bunker industry.

The managing director advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Lead change management establishing one unit and team across three locations
  • Managing and being accountable for the company and its daily operations
  • Guiding and motivating the team to ensure maximum performance
  • Executing strategic plans and initiatives and providing operational guidance
  • Developing, implementing, and driving marketing and sales initiatives
  • Ensuring accurate reporting of performance

And the commercial director advertisement lists the following focus areas:

  • Customer and Sales performance management within the European markets
  • Initiating and driving Customer and Supplier focused projects
  • Drive definition and implementation of the strategic growth initiatives
  • Share best practices across countries to bridge the collaboration between the countries
  • Participating in customer events in your assigned markets

For more information, click here for the managing director advertisement and here for the commercial director advertisement.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com