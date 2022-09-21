World News
BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Two Directors in Europe
Dan-Bunkering is a subsidiary of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering
Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a managing director and commercial director to manage its European operations.
For the managing director role the firm is looking for candidates with a proven track record in management within the bunker trading industry and a thorough understanding of market dynamics, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
For the commercial director role, candidates should have at least two years of experience as a team leader or sales manager in the bunker industry.
The managing director advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Lead change management establishing one unit and team across three locations
- Managing and being accountable for the company and its daily operations
- Guiding and motivating the team to ensure maximum performance
- Executing strategic plans and initiatives and providing operational guidance
- Developing, implementing, and driving marketing and sales initiatives
- Ensuring accurate reporting of performance
And the commercial director advertisement lists the following focus areas:
- Customer and Sales performance management within the European markets
- Initiating and driving Customer and Supplier focused projects
- Drive definition and implementation of the strategic growth initiatives
- Share best practices across countries to bridge the collaboration between the countries
- Participating in customer events in your assigned markets
For more information, click here for the managing director advertisement and here for the commercial director advertisement.