BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Two Directors in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dan-Bunkering is a subsidiary of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a managing director and commercial director to manage its European operations.

For the managing director role the firm is looking for candidates with a proven track record in management within the bunker trading industry and a thorough understanding of market dynamics, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

For the commercial director role, candidates should have at least two years of experience as a team leader or sales manager in the bunker industry.

The managing director advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead change management establishing one unit and team across three locations

Managing and being accountable for the company and its daily operations

Guiding and motivating the team to ensure maximum performance

Executing strategic plans and initiatives and providing operational guidance

Developing, implementing, and driving marketing and sales initiatives

Ensuring accurate reporting of performance

And the commercial director advertisement lists the following focus areas:

Customer and Sales performance management within the European markets

Initiating and driving Customer and Supplier focused projects

Drive definition and implementation of the strategic growth initiatives

Share best practices across countries to bridge the collaboration between the countries

Participating in customer events in your assigned markets

For more information, click here for the managing director advertisement and here for the commercial director advertisement.