Bunker Jobs: Credit Analyst , Singapore and Germany

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

I am proud to be looking for a Credit Analyst on behalf of a leading maritime due diligence, credit reporting and risk management consultancy services provider. The locations I am primarily looking to recruit in are Singapore and Germany but other locations can be considered.

The correct candidate should already have experience of working as a credit risk analyst/manager or in an auditing role, possibly in banking, or shipping.

Educationally, you should have a minimum of BA (Hons) or BSc (Hons) in a degree with an economic/ business/ or financial focus. A MSc in shipping or Finance would be preferred.

Core skills include:

An excellent standard of written English. You must have the ability to write clearly and concisely to house styles

The confidence to make reference calls. The ability to persuade over the phone is essential.

The ability to think analytically

Good research experience

The ability to assimilate lots of information quickly and decide what is important.

The confidence to not just interpret financial accounts but also take on board other qualitive factors and draw conclusions

Fluency in other languages is an advantage

Experience of working to tight deadlines

Personal attributes:

The successful candidate should be able to display a positive energy, have the utmost integrity and be able to work both independently and as part of a team. They must also be coachable.

If this sounds like you, please email vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com