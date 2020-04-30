Bunker Jobs: Credit Analyst , Singapore and Germany

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Thursday April 30, 2020

I am proud to be looking for a Credit Analyst on behalf of a leading maritime due diligence, credit reporting and risk management consultancy services provider. The locations I am primarily looking to recruit in are Singapore and Germany but other locations can be considered.

The correct candidate should already have experience of working as a credit risk analyst/manager or in an auditing role, possibly in banking, or shipping.

Educationally, you should have a minimum of BA (Hons) or BSc (Hons) in a degree with an economic/ business/ or financial focus. A MSc in shipping or Finance would be preferred.

Core skills include:

  • An excellent standard of written English. You must have the ability to write clearly and concisely to house styles
  • The  confidence to make reference calls. The ability to persuade over the phone is essential.
  • The ability to think analytically
  • Good research experience
  • The ability to assimilate lots of information quickly and decide what is important.
  • The confidence to not just interpret financial accounts but also take on board other qualitive factors and draw conclusions
  • Fluency in other languages is an advantage
  • Experience of working to tight deadlines

Personal attributes:

The successful candidate should be able to display a positive energy, have the utmost integrity and be able to work both independently and as part of a team. They must also be coachable.

If this sounds like you, please email vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

