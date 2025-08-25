Global Fuel Supply Hires Environmental Trading Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Braathen previously worked for World Kinect from November 2016 to June of this year. Image Credit: Global Fuel Supply

Marine fuels firm Global Fuel Supply has hired a director for environmental trading.

Trine Braathen has joined the company as environmental trading director in Oslo as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Braathen previously worked for World Kinect from November 2016 to June of this year, serving most recently as senior manager for environmental products strategic offer development.

She had earlier worked for Bergen Energy from 2014 to 2016.

"[Braathen] spent the past decade in carbon and renewable markets, scaling emission trading activity, and advising sectors from aviation to shipping on how to thrive in a low-carbon economy," the company said in the post.

"She's bringing her expertise to help old and new clients navigate the energy transition, optimize their strategy and decision making towards a cleaner and better future."