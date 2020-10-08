Surprise Resignation of Tanker Company Frontline's CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Frontline may be looking for a new permanent CEO. File Image / Pixabay

Robert Hvide Macleod, the CEO of tanker company Frontline, has unexpectedly resigned, the company said Wednesday.

Lars H Barstad, the company's commercial director, will take over as interim CEO, Frontline said in a statement on its website. Macleod will be available for the company up to April 30.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the last six years at Frontline, working with a great team through often volatile market conditions," Macleod said.

"The organization is best-in-class, and Frontline's scale and presence in the tanker industry is unrivalled.

"I am grateful to the Board of Directors for the opportunity to lead the Company over the last six years and would like to express my sincere gratitude to my friends and colleagues who have contributed to Frontline's success during my tenure."

Macleod was appointed as CEO in October 2014.