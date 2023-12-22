BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index on Longest Winning Streak Since August

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen significantly this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for a sixth consecutive session in their longest rising streak since August.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3.50/mt to $637.50/mt on Thursday, remaining at the highest level since December 6. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3/mt to $509/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $6/mt to $858/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.31/bl to $79.39/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $614/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2/mt to $555.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $623.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $5.50/mt to $576/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.51/bl at $79.90/bl as of 6:05 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.84/mt rise in bunker prices.