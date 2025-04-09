BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Extends Downward Slide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been dropping sharply for a week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices continued to slump at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices reaching a new multi-year low.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $6/mt to $524/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since August 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $461.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $4/mt to $707.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.39/bl to $62.82/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $3/mt to $490.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $13.50/mt to $450.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2.50/mt to $482/mt, and at Houston they sank by $12/mt to $470.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $1.59/bl from the previous session's close at $61.23/bl as of 7:18 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $11.97/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.