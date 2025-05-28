Wärtsilä to Supply Propulsion Systems for Three US Electric Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The three fully electric ferries will operate in the San Francisco Bay Area. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Finnish marine propulsion firm Wärtsilä has been contracted by shipyard All American Marine (AAM) to supply electric propulsion systems for three electric ferries to be built in the US.

The order was placed by AAM on behalf of California's largest ferry operator, San Francisco Bay Ferry, Wärtsilä said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Wärtsilä will supply a range of electric propulsion systems, including an energy and power management system (EPMS), the integrated automation system (IAS), batteries and other systems.

These systems will be supplied from next year, ahead of the first vessel set for delivery in early 2027.

"The three zero-emission vessels will be the first delivered as a part of San Francisco Bay Ferry's Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Ferry Program, a transformative suite of projects to transition the agency's fleet to zero-emission propulsion technology," Wärtsilä said.