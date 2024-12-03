BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices fell on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices paring the previous session's gains.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $578.50/mt on Monday, erasing most of Friday's advance. On Thursday the index reached the lowest level since June 2023.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $1/mt to $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $758.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.01/bl to $71.83/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $0.50/mt to $549/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $503.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1.50/mt to $544.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $4/mt to $549.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.30/bl from the previous session's close at $72.13/bl as of 6:24 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.26/mt rise in bunker prices.