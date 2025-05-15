Woodside and Aramco to Collaborate on Ammonia Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both firms seek to explore opportunities in low-carbon ammonia production. Image Credit: Woodside

Energy firm Woodside and Saudi Arabia's Aramco have signed a non-binding agreement to explore potential collaboration in low-carbon ammonia production.

The agreement was formalised during the recent Saudi-US Investment Forum, which was attended by President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Woodside said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

In addition to ammonia, Aramco is also considering potential LNG offtake from Woodside's Louisiana LNG project, which is currently under development.

While ammonia is currently a niche fuel in the shipping industry, with only a handful of vessels conducting demonstration runs, demand is expected to grow in the coming years as environmental regulations tighten to curb emissions.

On the technology front, several engine manufacturers are in advanced stages of developing commercial ammonia-fuelled engines, which could further accelerate its adoption in maritime transport.

Although the Woodside-Aramco collaboration is still at an exploratory stage, if the project moves forward, it could potentially benefit the shipping sector as it seeks viable low-carbon fuel alternatives.