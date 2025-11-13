Alkagesta Joins IBIA as Corporate Member

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mithat Ciftcioglu, marine distribution director at Alkagesta. Image Credit: Mithat Ciftcioglu / LinkedIn

Malta-based commodity trading and bunker firm Alkagesta has joined industry body International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) as a corporate member.

The membership reinforces the company’s commitment to the bunker market, Alkagesta said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

In 2025, Alkagesta announced plans to supply ULSFO across the Central and Eastern Mediterranean region in response to the introduction of an emission control area (ECA) in the Mediterranean.

The company also opened a dedicated biofuel trading desk in Geneva and secured strategic storage capacities at the Horizon terminal in Singapore.

“IBIA is more than a membership — it’s a platform for shaping the future of marine energy," Mithat Ciftcioglu, marine distribution director at Alkagesta, said.

“We see this as an opportunity to contribute our expertise in structured trade and logistics, while learning from others who are equally committed to innovation and compliance.”