Höegh Autoliners Mulls Listing to Fund 12 New Ammonia-Ready Ship Orders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A share listing may be part of how the company funds its decarbonisation plans. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Höegh Autoliners is considering a potential listing of the company's shares to fund plans to order 12 new ammonia-ready vehicle carriers.

The company plans to order 12 new Aurora-class multi-fuel and ammonia-ready pure car and truck carriers with a 9,100 car equivalent capacity, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The firm has engaged ABG Sundal Collier and DNB Markets "to assist in the process of a potential listing supporting the acceleration of the company's decarbonisation goals," it said.

"We are accelerating our decarbonisation efforts to meet our net zero emissions target by 2040 and are committed to build a more sustainable maritime industry," Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, said in the statement.

"The advancement in propulsion technology and digital solutions will significantly strengthen our capabilities to combat climate change."

The company expects to take delivery of its first new ammonia-ready vessels early in 2024.