Tidal Transit Tests 100% Biofuel on Crew Transfer Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Kitty Petra took on the fuel at Ramsgate. Image Credit: Tidal Transit

Maritime company Tidal Transit has tested 100% biofuel bunkers on board one of its crew transfer vessels.

The firm recently tried out the 100% HVO biofuel on board the Kitty Petra on its journey from Barrow-in-Furness to Grimsby for winter maintenance, it said in a LinkedIn post this week. Crown Oil supplied the fuel at Ramsgate.

"We are delighted for Tidal Transit to perform another 'industry first', showing that many CTVs serving offshore wind farms can run on 100% bio diesel (HVO100) rather than marine diesel," Leo Hambro, commercial director at Tidal Transit, said in the statement.

"Previously, 30% HVO has been successfully trialled by others, but the move to full 100% HVO reduces CO2 emissions by over 90%, as well as reducing both the NOx and SOx in comparison to marine diesel."