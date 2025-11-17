Peninsula Expands Rotterdam Biofuel Infrastructure

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has added a new biofuel storage and blending facility at Rotterdam's Chane Terminal, with total capacity to reach 110,000 m3 by January. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has expanded its biofuel storage and blending capacity at the Port of Rotterdam.

The firm has added a new biofuel storage and blending facility at Rotterdam's Chane Terminal, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The tank currently features nine new biofuel blending and storage tanks with a total capacity of 30,000 m3. The facility will also have eight additional tanks online from January 2026, taking its capacity to 110,000 m3.

"Peninsula's new setup allows for the blending of any biofuel grade (HSFO/VLSFO), from B5 to B100, with full control over the blending process and product quality," the company said in the statement.

"The facility's flexibility enables Peninsula to blend products to preferred ratios, enhancing both quality and customer choice.

"The Chane Terminal will play a pivotal role in advancing Peninsula's biofuel strategy, supporting decarbonisation efforts and delivering value to customers throughout Europe."