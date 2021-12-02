Tidal Transit Trials 100% Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Kitty Petra took on the fuel at Ramsgate. Image Credit: Tidal Transit

Maritime company Tidal Transit has tested 100% biofuel bunkers on board one of its crew transfer vessels.

The firm recently tried out the 100% HVO biofuel on board the Kitty Petra on its journey from Barrow-in-Furness to Grimsby for winter maintenance, it said in a LinkedIn post this week. Crown Oil supplied the fuel at Ramsgate.

The use of biofuel bunkers is becoming increasingly popular as part of efforts to reduce emissions, but due to the much higher cost of biofuels vessel owners typically opt for a blend of bio and convention oil.

Using 100% biofuel is the most costly option, but gives the highest level of available emissions reduction.

"We are delighted for Tidal Transit to perform another 'industry first', showing that many CTVs serving offshore wind farms can run on 100% bio diesel (HVO100) rather than marine diesel," Leo Hambro, commercial director at Tidal Transit, said in the statement.

"Previously, 30% HVO has been successfully trialled by others, but the move to full 100% HVO reduces CO2 emissions by over 90%, as well as reducing both the NOx and SOx in comparison to marine diesel."