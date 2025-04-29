US Sanctions Three Vessels Over Alleged Ties to Houthis

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are accused of delivering cargo to ports under the control of Yemen’s Houthi movement. File Image / Pixabay

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on three vessels and their owners for allegedly delivering petroleum products to ports controlled by Yemen's Houthi movement.

OFAC stated that the Houthis control the Yemeni ports of Hudaydah, Ras Isa, and Al-Salif, using revenue generated from these facilities to fund attacks against US interests and allies.

Petroleum products delivered to these ports are reportedly sold on Yemen's black market at inflated prices, with proceeds used to finance military operations, it said in a statement on Monday.

According to OFAC, Zaas Shipping & Trading facilitated the delivery of LPG to the Houthi-controlled port of Ras Isa using the San Marino-flagged vessel Tulip BZ, which departed the port on April 10.

The vessel is also accused of transporting petroleum products on behalf of Iran.

Two other Panama-flagged vessels were also sanctioned: Maisan, operated by Bagsak Shipping, and White Whale, operated by Great Success Shipping. Both are alleged to have delivered gas oil to Houthi-controlled ports.