BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies at End of Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices advanced at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices rallying despite a drop in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $648.50/mt on Friday, having declined by $3/mtthe previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $6.50/mt to $557.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $2/mt to $855.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.89/bl to $86.54/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $4.50/mt to $642.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $3/mt to $586.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $642/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $5/mt to $612/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.39/bl from the previous session's close at $86.15/bl as of 7:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.94/mt fall in bunker prices.