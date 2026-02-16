Bulk Carrier and Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The arrests were carried out in Singapore on Friday afternoon. File Image / Pixabay

A bulk carrier and a tanker were arrested in Singapore on Friday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Aegir Selmer was arrested on Friday at 3:06 PM local time, while the Panama-flagged tanker MK Lion was detained earlier the same day at 12:53 PM, according to a list of arrested vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest of the 31,572 dwt Aegir Selmer was carried out on behalf of law firm DennisMathiew, with the vessel currently held at P. Punggol Aggregate T5.

The 9,240 dwt MK Lion was arrested on behalf of Ming Law Asia LLC and is being held at Sudong Special Purpose Anchorage (Grid 4012D).

The reasons for the arrests were not disclosed. Such actions are typically linked to maritime claims, including disputes over unpaid bunkers or other operational services.

According to AIS data, the tanker had departed from Bangladesh earlier this month, while the bulker had most recently called at a Chinese port.