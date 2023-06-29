Sea-LNG Calls For Full Lifecycle Bunker Emissions Analysis From IMO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee is meeting in London next week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

LNG bunker industry body Sea-LNG has called for the IMO to take on board full lifecycle analysis of bunker fuels' emissions ahead of a key meeting next week.

The IMO should regulated all GHG emissions, including CO2, methane and NOx, on a full lifecycle, well-to-wake basis, Sea-LNG said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee is meeting in London next week, and has been tasked with revising the UN body's initial strategy for the reduction of GHG emissions from ships.

Well-to-wake analysis takes a fuller view of all the emissions and emissions abatement generated during the production of fuels.

"Methane emissions associated with the use of LNG as a marine fuel, in particular methane slip in engine combustion cycles, is a topic that has the maritime industry's complete attention," the organisation said in the statement.

"The industry has made great strides to reduce methane slip on a voluntary basis.

"Engine technologies already exist with virtually no methane slip, and for those low-pressure engines where it remains an issue, continuing innovations by engine manufacturers have resulted in levels of methane slip falling four-fold over the past 20 years.

"Further, specific programmes have recently been set up with the aim of addressing methane slip, such as the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) and the Green Ray project.

"Furthermore, upstream emissions of methane are being addressed by a number of United Nations (UN) and industry initiatives.

"The highest profile of these is the Global Methane Pledge (GMP), launched at COP26 in November 2021 to catalyse action to reduce methane emissions."