BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs to One-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen sharply since last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices jumped at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $616/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since September 5.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $515.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $6.50/mt to $763.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $2.88/bl to $80.93/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $7.50/mt to $610/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $4.50/mt to $545/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4/mt to $596.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1.50/mt to $554/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $1.43/bl from the previous session's close at $79.50/bl as of 10:51 AM in Singapore. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $10.77/mt fall in bunker prices.