Goodfuels Biofuel Bunker Sales Triple in 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuel bunker sales are climbing rapidly in Northwest Europe. File Image / Pixabay

Marine biofuel supplier GoodFuels has seen sales of its products triple this year.

GoodFuels CEO Dirk Kronemeijer shared an update on the firm's progress in a LinkedIn post last week.

"We have delivered three times more sustainable biofuel than we did last year," the company said in the post, without revealing outright figures for its sales.

A wide range of shipping companies have carried out biofuel bunker trials on one or more of their ships this year, and almost all have reported the fuels working as expected.

"Rest assured, we continue to invest heavily in even more impactful low-carbon products, international and digital expansion and awesome movers and shakers all over the world driving the energy transition," Kroenemeijer said in the post.

The Port of Rotterdam reported 49,624 mt of biofuel bunker blend sales -- with an unreported ratio of biofuels to conventional bunkers -- in the third quarter of this year.