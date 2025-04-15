MEPC 83: INTERCARGO Concerned About Complexity of IMO 2028 Measures

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The measures agreed now need to formally adopted in October. Image Credit: IMO

The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) has voiced concerns over the complexity of the mid-term measures on GHG reduction agreed by IMO members at last week's MEPC 83.

As Ship & Bunker previosuly reported, IMO dropped earlier plans for a flat levy in favour of a tiered approach to putting a price on ship emissions.

In a statement Tuesday, INTERCARGO reiterated its view that the industry needed global solutions that are "transparent and simple to administer."

“INTERCARGO is concerned about the complexity of the measures taken forward by IMO, disregarding calls for a simple, practical and therefore predictable, enforceable, and effective approach,” Kostas Gkonis, secretary general of INTERCARGO, said in the emailed statement.

Ahead of last week’s MEPC 83 meeting, the group had again urged for measures that are easy to implement and administer.

At that time, INTERCARGO had warned that overly complex regulatory mechanisms could lead to unintended consequences, including higher costs, regulatory uncertainty, and disruptions to global supply chains without delivering meaningful emissions reductions.

“Despite these challenges, our Association remains committed to supporting the IMO process and its implementation.

“We will make every effort to help the industry progress toward the fair and practical transition required for international shipping and the dry bulk sector,” he added.

The IMO measures agreed upon last week are set to be formally adopted in October, though it remains to be seen whether they will receive final approval at that time.