BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $15.50/mt to $591/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since October 1.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $10.50/mt to $509.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $10.50/mt to $739.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $4.63/bl to $71.42/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $24.50/mt to $584/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $17/mt to $524/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $18/mt to $569.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $9/mt to $530/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.07/bl from the previous session's close at $71.35/bl as of 6:26 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt drop in bunker prices.