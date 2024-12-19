BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $575.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since December 13.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2/mt to $509/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $760/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.20/bl to $73.39/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $2/mt to $550/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $4/mt to $513.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $2/mt to $548.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $3/mt to $550.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.28/bl from the previous session's close at $73.11/bl as of 7:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.11/mt fall in bunker prices.