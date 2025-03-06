John T Essberger Exercises Contract Option for Two More Methanol-Ready Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This takes the order tally of John T Essberger for chemical tankers to four. Image Credit: FKAB Marine Design

German shipping firm John T Essberger has ordered two additional chemical tankers from China's Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment.

This follows the initial order of two vessels in September, bringing the total to four, FKAB Marine Design said in a statement on its website.

The 13,000-dwt new builds are based on an FKAB design, with the first vessel scheduled for delivery in April 2027.

While designed for future methanol propulsion, the ships will initially operate on conventional marine fuels upon delivery.

So far, several vessels ordered with similar methanol notation have not been retrofitted to run on methanol, highlighting the industry's cautious approach to alternative fuel adoption.

"These ships have the notation of Ice Class 1A, meet Tier III emission requirement, and are designed to be Methanol Ready," FKAB said.