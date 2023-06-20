Costamare Bulkers Hires Head of Bunkers in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Greece. File Image / Pixabay

Dry bulk shipping firm Costamare Bulkers has hired a new bunker manager in Greece.

Georgia Paravalou has joined the shipping company as bunker manager in Greece as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Paravalou was previously head of bunkers at the Byzantine Maritime Corporation from May 2021 to this month. She had earlier served in various marine fuel roles for Red Sea Bunkering and GAC Group.

Costamare has a fleet of 43 dry bulk carriers, according to the firm's website. The company is also active in the container segment, with a fleet of 71 boxships.