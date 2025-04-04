BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for First in Ten Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are declining again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in ten consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5/mt to $562/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since March 31.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $6.50/mt to $495/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $8/mt to $756/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $4.81/bl to $70.14/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $6.50/mt to $536.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $6/mt to $497.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $8/mt to $531.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $12.50/mt to $522.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.79/bl from the previous session's close at $69.35/bl as of 6:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.95/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.