BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for First in Ten Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday April 4, 2025

Bunker fuel prices declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in ten consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5/mt to $562/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since March 31.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $6.50/mt to $495/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $8/mt to $756/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $4.81/bl to $70.14/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $6.50/mt to $536.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $6/mt to $497.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $8/mt to $531.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $12.50/mt to $522.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.79/bl from the previous session's close at $69.35/bl as of 6:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.95/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

