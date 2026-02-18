TFG Subsidiary Vilma's New Methanol Bunker Tanker Starts Operations at Ceuta

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company says the vessel will support the growing demand for methanol and biofuels in the region. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Vilma Oil Med, part of global marine fuel supplier TFG Marine, has begun operating a new bunker tanker capable of supplying methanol to ships at the Port of Ceuta and the wider Strait of Gibraltar.

The 7,990-dwt vessel Maya Cosulich began its inaugural service this week, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

TFG Marine has chartered the tanker from global marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich.

The vessel was officially launched at China’s Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding yard in October and departed the yard for Singapore in December before entering service in the Mediterranean.

“This state-of-the-art addition to Vilma Oil Med’s fleet substantially enhances logistical flexibility and customer service, strengthening their ability to supply both at anchorage and alongside vessels within the port of Ceuta,” TFG Marine said.

The IMO type II tanker is capable of supplying methanol, biofuel blends up to B100 and conventional marine fuels. It features dual-fuel methanol propulsion and is fitted with mass-flow meters.

“The arrival of Maya Cosulich represents another significant step forward for our operations in Ceuta and the wider Strait of Gibraltar,” Ernesto Fernandez-Maquieira, Med director at Vilma Oil, said.

Vilma has been expanding bunkering capacity in Ceuta. Last month, the company announced it had expanded storage at Ceuta to about 120,000 m3.