TFG Subsidiary Vilma Oil Med Expands Bunker Operations at Ceuta

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ceuta is one of the key bunkering locations of the Strait of Gibraltar. File Image / Pixabay

Vilma Oil Med, a part of global bunkering firm TFG Marine, has expanded its operations at the Port of Ceuta.

The firm has expanded storage at Ceuta to about 120,000 m3, enhanced its ex-pipe delivery capabilities and added a new IMO II chemical tanker capable of supplying biofuel blends up to B100, TFG said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

For conventional fuels the firm can now offer HSFO, VLSFO and MGO at the Mediterranean port.

"We are pleased to grow our offering in the region and remain committed to continued investment in Ceuta, recognising its strategic importance in the Strait of Gibraltar and working closely with our partners to support its development as a competitive and innovative bunkering destination," Ernesto Fernandez-Maquieira, director of Vilma Oil Med, said in the post.

TFG completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Vilma Oil Med in December 2024.