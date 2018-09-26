Liberia Calls for Early Collection of Data on IMO2020 compliant fuels

Call for early adoption (file image/pixabay)

Shipping registry Liberia, which is represented at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), has called for data on the availability of IMO2020-compliant fuels to be collected in advance of the new rule coming into force.

The availability of safe fuel oils that comply with the new sulfur limit should be reported to IMO by ports and terminals. This is achieveable through IMO's Global Integrated Shipping Information System, according to energy news provider Hydrocarbon Engineering.

"We are urging IMO to issue a resolution or circular calling on states to report the availability of compliant fuel oil well in advance of 1 January 2020 to help shipowners and operators meet their responsibilities," the registry said.

Liberia continued: "[This would be done] to gain experience on the carriage and use of the new fuels on their ships, to test implementation plans, and to assist in a smooth and effective transition to the new regulatory requirements."

Liberia is a co-sponsor of an IMO paper proposing the establishment of an Experience Building Phase to help address the safety implications and other challenges associated with 2020-compliant fuels