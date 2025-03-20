HD KSOE and DNV Explore Carbon Capture with Fuel Cells

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms are seeking to integrate carbon capture technology with fuel cell systems onboard ships. Image Credit: DNV

HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hydrogen and classification society DNV have signed an agreement to develop and validate pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology for carbon capture in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs).

They ultimately aim to replace the conventional ship propulsion with SOFC for propulsion and power generation in ships, DNV said in a statement on its website.

SOFCs are highly advanced fuel cells that provide high efficiency and can generate electricity using LNG, ammonia, or hydrogen.

The carbon capture technology can absorb CO2, which could be particularly useful for fuel cells powered by LNG.

PSA technology captures and releases CO2 by periodically adjusting pressure within a capture chamber. This method is projected to be at least 40% more energy-efficient than traditional CO2 absorption technologies used in maritime applications.

"The decarbonization of shipping is a complex challenge, requiring a mix of solutions to bridge the transition to carbon-neutral fuels, Vidar Dolonen, regional manager for DNV Korea & Japan, said.

"Energy efficiency measures and onboard carbon capture technologies can play a crucial role in reducing emissions while the industry works towards securing reliable supplies of alternative fuels."