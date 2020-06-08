Container Ship Suffers Engine Failure in Atlantic

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was crossing the Atlantic when the breakdown occurred. File Image / Pixabay

A small container ship operated by Maersk reported a breakdown in its engine room at the end of last week, the company told Ship & Bunker Monday.

The 4,258 TEU Laura Maersk reported a "severe turbocharger breakdown" in its engine room on June 4, injuring a crewmember, a spokeswoman for Maersk said by email.

The ship was en route from Algeciras to Elizabeth, New Jersey, and is currently 280 nautical miles from New York using auxiliary power, the company said.

"The crewman has been treated and is expected to be discharged from the hospital shortly," the spokeswoman said.

"The cause of the turbocharger breakdown is unknown at this time, and an investigation is under way.

"There is no further damage to the vessel, and all cargo is intact."