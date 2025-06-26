FLEX Commodities Hires Senior Trader in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire previously worked for local supplier Raizen from January 2020 to January of this year. Image Credit: Paula Georgopoulos Tinoco / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a new senior trader in Brazil.

Paula Georgopoulos Tinoco has joined the company as senior trader in Rio de Janeiro as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile.

She had earlier worked for Minerva Bunkering from July to December 2019, for Aegean Marine Petroleum from 2017 to 2019 and for Cockett Group from 2013 to 2016.

Former Oilmar chief operating officer Rakesh Sharma launched FLEX Commodities in June 2024. The firm is primarily focused on bunker trading, with a side-line in products cargoes.