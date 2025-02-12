IMO Urges Greater Efforts for Domestic Shipping Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipping regulator emphasises the need for major investments in zero-emission technologies. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

A new report from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) emphasises that reducing emissions from domestic shipping is essential for achieving global shipping decarbonisation.

Domestic shipping emissions account for 26.2% of total shipping emissions, while 9.2% of the global fleet operates for domestic purposes, according to a report by the IMO Coordinated Actions to Reduce Emissions from Shipping Initiative (IMO CARES).

The study analysed domestic fleets in African and Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) as well as Least Developed Countries (LDCs), identifying key areas for action.

It found that tugs are the most common vessel type in these regions, representing 55% of domestic fleets in Africa and 44% in the Caribbean.

General cargo vessels made up the second-largest share, followed by ferries in Africa, while in the Caribbean, ferries ranked second, followed by general cargo vessels.

The report recommends that ferries and tugs could be electrically propelled. While this technology is well-established and widely used in Europe, its adoption has not yet been observed in Africa or the Caribbean.

However, the report notes that some African countries have developed hydropower infrastructure, which could serve as a renewable electricity source to support electrification efforts in domestic shipping.

In the short term, biofuels can also play a role in reducing emissions from domestic ferry fleets. The report highlights the need to prioritise the implementation of sustainable biofuels, as they can be used in existing ships with little to no modification required.

LNG and ammonia are not viable alternative fuels for domestic shipping in Africa and the Caribbean, the report stated.

While LNG is considered a transitional fuel for larger ocean-going vessels, its feasibility for use in domestic shipping is doubtful.

This is because domestic vessels are generally smaller, and switching to LNG requires significant financial investment in infrastructure, such as storage and bunkering facilities, making it less feasible for smaller domestic fleets.