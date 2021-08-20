UK Hydrogen Lobby Chief Quits Over 'Expensive Distraction' of Blue Hydrogen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All hydrogen was not created equal. File Image / Pixabay

The chairman of the UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (UKHFCA) has stepped down from his role over disagreements on the 'expensive distraction' of government support for blue hydrogen.

The UK government launched a new national hydrogen strategy this week, seeking to give support to the production of both green hydrogen -- produced via electrolysis using renewable power -- and blue hydrogen, made using fossil fuels.

Support for the latter has prompted UKHFCA chairman Christopher Jackson to step down from his role, he said in a LinkedIn post this week.

"The energy transition cannot be achieved by one silver bullet, and green hydrogen alone cannot solve all the worlds challenges," he said.

"But while there might not be a single 'right' answer, there are answers that are wrong.

"It remains my deep personal conviction that one of those wrong answers is blue hydrogen.

"I would be betraying future generations by remaining silent on that fact that blue hydrogen is at best an expensive distraction, and at worst a lock-in for continued fossil fuel use that guarantees we will fail to meet our decarbonisation goals."

Green hydrogen is likely to play a large role in the zero-carbon future of the shipping industry, either burned as it is, used in fuel cells or used to produce green ammonia or methanol. But some have expressed doubts that enough green hydrogen will be produced in time for the needs of shipping or other industries, predicting that fossil fuel companies may seek to promote blue hydrogen as an alternative to allow for continued use of their fuels.